Peeping Tom case: NSUI workers go on hunger strike after Davv refuses to remove hostel warden

Indore: In a shocking admission, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Tuesday stated said that everybody in the university, be it the registrar Anil Sharma, wardens, professors or she herself knew about Peeping Tom incident but they did not lodge a police complaint into the matter (for six days) thinking that the agency which hired the accused would do so.

“We did not know the accused’s name so the agency (Security Bureau of India) was directed to lodge a police complaint,” she told reporters.

The admission was made by the VC when a protest by NSUI activists was going on outside her office over the Peeping Tom incident that was covered up by the university for six days.

The NSUI workers, who had heated exchanges with Jain on Monday for not removing hostel warden Namrata Sharma, again reached the university and shouted slogans against her.

As the gate to VC office was locked, the activists climbed up to the VC office from terrace. There they again had heated exchange with the VC even as varsity officers asked them not to misbehave.

To this, the activists announced indefinite hunger strike and sat outside VC’s office door and started raising slogans.

Irked by this, Jain asked the police what sort of Section 144 was in force in the district since a protest (by more than five persons) was going and police was not taking any action. The police officer present there said that if the university would give a complaint in writing to the police they would immediately take action against the protestors. He also stated that police can take action without complaint also if the VC wishes so but the latter remain silent.

The NSUI activists later moved outside the varsity building and sat on hunger strike near Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar’s bust.

On December 7, toilet cleaner Ankit Tamboli was found peeping into a washroom of New Kamla Nehru Girls Hostel while a girl was taking bath. The university swept the entire matter under the carpet but Free Press exposed it.

After Free Press expose, the university complained to police, removed chief warden Ajay Tiwari and constituted a probe committee.

The NSUI activists are demanding action against warden Namrata Sharma also.