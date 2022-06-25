e-Paper Get App

Peaceful voting in Alirajpur

According to the data received, till 3 pm, 61 per cent voters voted in 140 polling stations in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar janpad area and 57.7 per cent voting was done in 154 polling stations in Kathivada janpad area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the first phase of three-tier Panchayat Election 2022, voting was held for the post of Panch, Sarpanch, Janpad Panchayat member and District Panchayat member in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar and Kathivada janpad of Alirajpur district and large number of voters exercised their franchise.

According to the data received, till 3 pm, 61 per cent voters voted in 140 polling stations in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar janpad area and 57.7 per cent voting was done in 154 polling stations in Kathivada janpad area. At many polling stations there was a queue of voters even after 3 pm. Tight security arrangements were made by the district administration at each polling stations.

Voters reached the polling stations with full enthusiasm to exercise their franchise. Collector and district election officer (DEO) Raghavendra Singh, SP Manoj Kumar Singh visited several polling stations and took stock of the voting process.

Officers took stock of polling stations like Amba, Badi Sardi, Kunha, Amkhunt, Mandhar, Bokadia, Kel Jhinjhani, Chhota Bhavta, Eran. DEO also gave necessary guidelines for conducting a fair, peaceful, transparent voting process.

Polling was completed peacefully at all the polling stations. The counting of votes took place at the polling station after the end of polling. After the counting was completed, the polling teams started reaching the material gathering place.

Read Also
Alirajpur: Bike crashes into additional collector on morning walk
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndorePeaceful voting in Alirajpur

RECENT STORIES

Eknath Shinde accuses MVA govt of 'malicious' withdrawal of security of rebel MLAs, Dilip...

Eknath Shinde accuses MVA govt of 'malicious' withdrawal of security of rebel MLAs, Dilip...

'Remember when you land at Mumbai airport...': Aaditya Thackeray's warning to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

'Remember when you land at Mumbai airport...': Aaditya Thackeray's warning to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Maharashtra political crisis: 'Dear Shiv Sainiks, my battle is for your betterment,' tweets Eknath...

Maharashtra political crisis: 'Dear Shiv Sainiks, my battle is for your betterment,' tweets Eknath...

Rajasthan: Shekahwat was 'hand in glove' with Pilot in conspiracy to topple govt, says CM Ashok...

Rajasthan: Shekahwat was 'hand in glove' with Pilot in conspiracy to topple govt, says CM Ashok...

Bhiwandi police arrest 28-year-old man for putting derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad

Bhiwandi police arrest 28-year-old man for putting derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad