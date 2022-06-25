Peaceful voting in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the first phase of three-tier Panchayat Election 2022, voting was held for the post of Panch, Sarpanch, Janpad Panchayat member and District Panchayat member in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar and Kathivada janpad of Alirajpur district and large number of voters exercised their franchise.

According to the data received, till 3 pm, 61 per cent voters voted in 140 polling stations in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar janpad area and 57.7 per cent voting was done in 154 polling stations in Kathivada janpad area. At many polling stations there was a queue of voters even after 3 pm. Tight security arrangements were made by the district administration at each polling stations.

Voters reached the polling stations with full enthusiasm to exercise their franchise. Collector and district election officer (DEO) Raghavendra Singh, SP Manoj Kumar Singh visited several polling stations and took stock of the voting process.

Officers took stock of polling stations like Amba, Badi Sardi, Kunha, Amkhunt, Mandhar, Bokadia, Kel Jhinjhani, Chhota Bhavta, Eran. DEO also gave necessary guidelines for conducting a fair, peaceful, transparent voting process.

Polling was completed peacefully at all the polling stations. The counting of votes took place at the polling station after the end of polling. After the counting was completed, the polling teams started reaching the material gathering place.

