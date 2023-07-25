Peace Committee Meeting Held: Tazias Should Reach Karbala By 7.30 PM, Says Collector | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Organisations taking out tazias during Muharram have been asked to start the procession by 2.30 pm and ensure that they reach the Karbala by 7.30 pm This was decided at a meeting of the peace committee held here on Monday, which was presided over by Collector Ilayaraja T.

Additional police commissioner Manish Kapuria, municipal corporation commissioner Harshika Singh, ADM Rajesh Rathore, RS Mandloi, DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh and officers of other related departments, city qazi Ishrat Ali and other members of the peace committee were also present.

The meeting was organised to maintain law and order during festivals and to discuss various administrative arrangements. It was decided at the meeting that all upcoming festivals in the district will be celebrated with mutual harmony, unity and peace as per tradition.

During the festivals, proper arrangements will be ensured by the district administration, police, municipal corporation and other departments. Some of the major festivals in the upcoming days include Moharram, Balram Jayanti, Tribal Day, Independence Day, Parsi New Year, Nagpanchami, Goswami Tulsidas Jayanti, Onam and Rakshabandhan. Collector Ilayaraja asked the organisers to cooperate in ensuring the decisions are followed.

He asked the organisations to appoint volunteers to maintain arrangements during processions, tazias, akharas etc. These volunteers should also be given training to manage the system together with the police. Also, try and give a distinct T-shirt to the volunteers to identify them.

He said that tree plantation will also be done on a large scale in the coming days in association with the members of the peace committee. In the programme, ACP Manish Kapuria said foolproof arrangements would be made to maintain law and order. He said police station-level meetings of the peace committee are being held with the main organisers of the festivals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)