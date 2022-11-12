PBD conference: Diverse cultural splendour of state to be showcased

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the three days of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) conference, scheduled to be held in the city on January 8, 9 and 10, state's diverse cultural splendour would be showcased before the guests.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma said this in a meeting organised on Friday. He said that in coordination with the state’s culture department, we will ensure that dance forms like Karma of Mandla, Rai of Bundelkhand and Bhagoria of Malwa-Nimar are presented before the guests.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, commissioner of police Harinarayan Chari Mishra, IMC commissioner and collector in-charge Pratibha Pal, Smart City CEO, Divyank Singh, and Rohan Saxena of MPIDC were present. Anurag Bhushan, an officer from the ministry of external affairs joined the meeting virtually from New Delhi.

The condition of the roads connecting the city to nearby tourist places was reviewed. In the meeting, Manish Asati of the national highways authority, Rakesh Jain of MPRDC and chief engineer of the public works department BK Chauhan were also present.

Pratibha Pal informed that tenders have been floated for the beautification of the city and work is also going on at a fast pace. Attractive lighting will also be done in the city during this event. She said that selfie points would also be created at many places in the city.

Police commissioner Mishra said in the meeting that all-round security would be beefed up during this period. It is also being tested whether helipads can be made at different places in the city, he said. Sharma directed that a meeting should be held with the airports authority in this regard.

Sharma said that when the guests coming to the conference go to see the Rajwada and other tourist places, then the dances of Madhya Pradesh should be presented there.

In the meeting, information about ongoing infrastructure works was taken from the responsible agencies. Instructions for lighting on both sides of Ujjain road were also given by the divisional commissioner who added that all works should be completed by December 15.