PB Conference & GIS-2023: ‘Prepare list of hotels on quality & safety standards’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilaya Raja T. has instructed the officials to prepare a list of hotels on quality and safety standards. In the work the hotels management graduates should also be roped-in to prepare a final list of standard hotels.

Collector Raja reviewed preparations in the weekly meeting held at his office on Friday. In the review meeting, the responsibilities were assigned for smooth implementation of the tasks of the Pravasi Bharatiya conference and Global Investors Summit, which are scheduled to held in the city from January 8 to 12.

Collector Raja instructed the officials that no stone should be left unturned in the discharge of the assigned responsibilities. Keep maximum number of rooms reserved for the guests in big hotels of the city. He said, ‘By making a check list of the reserved hotels, check their quality and safety standards meticulously. He also instructed to organise a meeting with the hotel management in this regard.

Collector Raja made a detailed review of access control and parking management, cultural events, digital exhibition, cleaning arrangement, transportation, snacks and food, water-related arrangement, media arrangement, lighting and health-related arrangement were also reviewed. The collector instructed all the officers to complete the assigned responsibilities and within the time limit.

The collector emphasised on the training of all the participants involved in the two events. He said that everyone from hotel staff to taxi drivers should be given training regarding best performance and their behaviour. He also directed to consider wearing one-coloured uniform as much as possible for all officers and employees during the event.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional collectors Rajesh Rathore, Abhay Bedekar, Radheshyam Mandloi, CEO district panchayat Vandana Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) MPIDC Rohan Saxena and officers of the concerned department were present in the meeting.

Instruction given to plan for branding

Instructions were given to the concerned officers to make a detailed plan for branding of the programme. He directed for live telecast of programmes by installing big screens at universities, colleges, public places, setting-up of selfie points and LED walls at various places.