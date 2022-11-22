PB Conference: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to approve branding materials

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to finalise the branding materials for the Pravasi Bharatiya (PB) Conference and Global Investors’ Sumit, 2023, on Tuesday. Both the events are scheduled to held in the city in January. He will also review the preparations made so far for organising these mega-events.

The 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Conference is scheduled to be held in the city from January 8 to 10 and Global Investors’ Summit (GIS-2023) on January 11 and 12.

Since this is the first time that the Indian diaspora conference is being organised in the state, the branding for the PB Conference, 2023, will be made across the country through hotels. Manish Singh, MD of MPIDC, has said that, at the venue of the conference, the Brilliant Convention Centre, the CM will hold a mega-review meeting of both the events from 4.30 pm.

A comprehensive branding drive is being planned. The agencies concerned are working on this and the CM is likely to give his approval to the branding materials at the meeting on Tuesday. Following approval from the CM, these outdoor publicity materials will be released. Branding of the PBD Conference will be made at prominent locations in the city, including malls and other public places. Besides this, the branding of the event will also be made across the country through hotels located in different states.

CM to participate in various events today

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is coming to the city on Tuesday. According to the tour programme, Chouhan will land at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport at 3.45 pm. After participating in various local programmes in the city, he will leave for Bhopal by the state aircraft from the city airport at 8.30 pm.

According to the schedule, he will first participate in a programme of distribution of computers and other materials to principals and students of various schools at Brilliant Convention Centre. Later, he will participate in an MoU signing programme organised by the MSME department at the same venue.

From 4.30 pm onwards, he will preside over a mega-review meeting called to discuss the preparations achieved and planning made for Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and GIS, 2023, at Brilliant Convention Centre and, later, will also hold discussions with dignitaries regarding both the events at the same place. At the end, he will participate in a bhoomi pujan programme for a bridge to be built by the IDA.