Pay ticket refunds to pax ASAP: Travel agents tell Air India

Indore: Voicing passengers’ concern, who had booked Air india’s domestic and international flight tickets but could’t travel due to lock-down, the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has demanded AI to refund them against their cancelled tickets soon.
A delegation of the MP Chapter of TAFI, led by the Chapter Chairman TK Jose, handed over a memorandum addressed to Commercial Director of Air India to AGM and Station Manager of AI Vikas Shah on Tuesday. On this occasion Hariom Jhunjunwala, secretary and other members were also present.
Later, Jose said most international and domestic airlines are allowing passengers to apply for full refund of tickets, which they could not utilise due to COVID-19, pandemic.
However, Air India permits only rescheduling/credit shell facilities. There are so many passengers who had booked flight tickets for various functions etc which got cancelled and may not even take place in the future. Also, senior citizens have been the worst-hit as it will be difficult for them to travel henceforth following the intense Covid restrictions and protocols. Also their health status would be now an important factor and eligibility for travel.
Even though Air India has advised to raise Refund Application (RA) for the tickets issued during the period of lock down, it has not processed the applications yet. They urged the airline to expedite the process considering the fact that people are reeling under huge economic woes.
