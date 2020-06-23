Pay ticket refunds to pax ASAP: Travel agents tell Air India

Indore: Voicing passengers’ concern, who had booked Air india’s domestic and international flight tickets but could’t travel due to lock-down, the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has demanded AI to refund them against their cancelled tickets soon.

A delegation of the MP Chapter of TAFI, led by the Chapter Chairman TK Jose, handed over a memorandum addressed to Commercial Director of Air India to AGM and Station Manager of AI Vikas Shah on Tuesday. On this occasion Hariom Jhunjunwala, secretary and other members were also present.

Later, Jose said most international and domestic airlines are allowing passengers to apply for full refund of tickets, which they could not utilise due to COVID-19, pandemic.