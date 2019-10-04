Patwaris submit memo seeking apology from Jeetu

Alot: Upset over state higher education minister Jeetu Patwari’s comment on all the patwaris in the state, patwaris from Alot tehsil on Friday submitted memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate Chandrasingh Solanki addressing Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Patwari who recently attended a programme ‘Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar’ programme at Ranwasa in Indore and claimed that 100% patwaris demand bribe. He also warned officials against overlooking people’s woes.

Patwaris from tehsil following the call given by the Madhya Pradesh Patwari Sangh said that accusation made by the minister was not acceptable anymore and demanded that he apologies for his comment.

They said that minister is yet to respond to their call and as a result of that they are going to submit memorandum addressing the chief minister and began their indefinite strike.

Patwaris added that now onwards only chief minister and his minister will responsible for problems faced by farmers as patwaris are on indefinite strike. Patwaris also raised issue of salary hike as Congress mentioned salary hike for patwaris in their manifesto ahead of state assembly elections.