Patriotic Fervour Tarnished: Defective Tricolours Distributed In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being celebrated in a big way across the state and distribution of National Flags to citizens going on in full swing, some of the janpad panchayats in Dhar district reported that they had got defective flags.

The Tricolour sent by the district panchayat has a large number of non-standard flags. Many flags are mutilated and many are defective, which are also sheer violation of National Flag Code. Meanwhile, some of the officials claimed that when these non-standard flags were received from the vendors, they were not monitored and distributed.

According to information, each gram panchayat here in the district got 105 flags under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav campaign. The National Flag has been received from the Janpad Panchayat by the Gram Panchayat to be hoisted in the houses of people in the village for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

In this, the cost of one flag has been mentioned as Rs 18. Saktali panchayat secretary Ishwar said that they got about 105 flags and they paid Rs 18 for each flag. Most of the flags they received were either damaged or not up to the mark.

When contacted Dhar Janpad panchayat CEO Moshiba Shinde said she is on leave now and will return on Monday. She said that we have received the flags from the District Panchayat and she will talk to district panchayat CEO in this regard.

On the other hand, district panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava said that the Tricolour has been received from the authorised vendor of Government of India. Shrivastava said that if there is a complete error in the flag, it should not be hoisted. He said that the Gram Panchayat secretary will have to deposit the amount with the nodal officer of the district panchayat while taking the flag from the district panchayat.

The district panchayat has issued a letter in which it has been said that 95k flags are to be distributed by the chief executive officer (CEO), chief municipal officer (CMO) and project officer in the Janpad Panchayat, municipality and Nagar Panchayats of the entire district whose price has been fixed at Rs 17.10 lakh. However, most of the flags do not follow the National Flag Code. How will they be erected in each house under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’?

What the rule says

According to the rule, the flag should be rectangular, the ratio of length and width should be 3:2. If its length is 150 cm, then the width should be 100 cm. The National Flag sent by the District Panchayat to the Janpad Panchayat, the stripes of three colours are not of the same size. The width of the stripes of saffron, white and green in the flag should be equal. But the flags being distributed here are not following the National Flag Code. The length and width ratio of these flags is also not 3:2.

The biggest question is that the National Flag should have been sent only after it was inspected and found appropriate by any agency according to the flag code. But this did not happen. At the same time, no officer monitored it at the district level too.