Passing out parade held at CRPF centre Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): "I am happy with the participation of more female forces". This was said by the director-general, CPRF Kuldeep Singh who was present as the chief guest during the passing out parade of new constables of the Central Police Reserve Force (CPRF) on June 19. The programme of the newly trained constable took place at CPRF's Recruit Training Center, Neemuch. During this, 1313 constables including 395 females took part.

Addressing the program, Kuldeep boosted the morale of the force. He added every constable had learned to operate various weapons and had been given training in the various aspects of the force and discharge of duties and responsibilities in 44 weeks of rigorous training. He was also pleased with the number of female participants.

A splendid presentation of war skills was given by the newly inducted constables. Later, the chief guest honoured the best performer. In the end, all the constables took an oath to serve the country by staying loyal and non-corrupted.

SDG Rashmi Shukla, IG K Vijay Kumar, Directorate General of Training IG Rakesh Kumar Yadav, media representatives and others were present on this occasion.