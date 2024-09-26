 Passengers Panic As Mhow-Maa Vaishno Devi Malwa Express Experiences Brake Issues; Incident Managed Without Casualties
Passengers Panic As Mhow-Maa Vaishno Devi Malwa Express Experiences Brake Issues; Incident Managed Without Casualties

No casualty was reported and after 22 minutes of maintenance work, the train departed for the city railway station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
Sparks & smoke rise from Malwa Express, none hurt |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread among the passengers of train no. 12919 Mhow-Maa Vaishno Devi Malwa Express as its brakes got stuck near Rajendra Nagar on Wednesday and sparks were visible and smoke started coming out from the undercarriage. However, the smoke was controlled in time.

No casualty was reported and after 22 minutes of maintenance work, the train departed for the city railway station. Railway officials said that the train covers a distance of 21 kilometres from Mhow to the city slowly. During this time, the brakes of the wheels of the train got stuck near Rajendra Nagar. Eyewitnesses said railway staff swiftly intervened, using fire extinguishers to manage the situation. A railway official said there was no threat to passengers on the train.

Khemraj Meena, public relations officer for the Ratlam Division of Western Railway, confirmed that the smoke was first noticed by the Rau station master shortly after the train left. "The brake block of one of the coaches jammed due to overheating from friction. The train was immediately stopped at Rajendra Nagar, where the brakes were cooled and repaired with a fire extinguisher and the train left for its destination," Meena stated.

Meena described it as a "routine incident", assuring there was no threat to the safety of any passenger on the train. Many devotees from the State travel to Katra by Malwa Express for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

