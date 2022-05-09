Passenger bus overturns in Barwani; 14 persons sustain injuries

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 14 persons were injured after a private bus heading from Khargone to Dwarika overturned in Barwani town in the early hours of Monday, police said.

According to reports, the condition of one woman was said to be critical and she was admitted to Barwani district hospital.

Local police informed that the incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Monday in front of Jaipuriya School in Barwani town. The bus driver lost his control over the vehicle following which it jumped over the road rumbles and went off-road.

Locals immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated 40 to 45 passengers from the bus. The bus driver and conductor, however, fled from the spot soon after the incident.

One of the passengers, Gopal Mahajan informed that a large number of pilgrims from Khargone town were going to visit Dwarika Dham in three buses and the bus which met with an accident was the last one. There were fewer passengers in the bus as compared to the other two buses.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against the driver and started a search to nab the accused.

All other passengers who sustained minor injuries were discharged from the hospital after primary treatment.

