 Party Workers Foundation Of BJP; Says Ratlam District In-charge Minister Vijay Shah
Party Workers Foundation Of BJP; Says Ratlam District In-charge Minister Vijay Shah

The ceremony was attended by the top BJP officials, including rural MLA Mathuralal Damar, Alot MLA Chintamani Malviya, mayor Prahlad Patel and corporation president Manisha Sharma among others.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam district in-charge minister Vijay Shah was given a grand welcome by the BJP on his first visit to the city. The ceremony was attended by the top BJP officials, including rural MLA Mathuralal Damar, Alot MLA Chintamani Malviya, mayor Prahlad Patel and corporation president Manisha Sharma among others.

Addressing the gathering, Shah emphasised the importance of workers in the BJP, stating that they are the foundation of the party. He credited the workers for the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his own appointment.

Initiatives Announced to Foster Patriotism 

Shah assured the workers that he would respect and prioritise their needs and would visit the district every month to meet with them. The minister also announced several initiatives, including making it mandatory for children to say ‘Jai Hind’ during attendance in schools and waving the Tri-colour during prayer to instill patriotism in the new generation. 

He appealed to the party workers to make more than 3 lakh members in the BJP membership campaign and encouraged sisters to give helmets to their brothers as a symbol of safety on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

