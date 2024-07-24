Partial Burial Of Women In MP: Mahila Cong Targets Govt, Raise Questions Over Law And Order In State

Mahila Congress workers submitting memorandum | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of Mahila Congress, on Wednesday, targeted the BJP-ruled state government, raising questions over the law and order situation in the state after two women, protesting against road construction, were partially buried in Rewa district.

They submitted a memorandum to SDM Anil Kumar Bhana at the collectorate and demanded a thorough probe into the incident and that the culprits be given the harshest punishment. They demanded comprehensive medical treatment for the victims.

Such incidents bring shame to Madhya Pradesh in the entire world. This has once again raised serious questions about womenís safety under the BJP-ruled government as MP 'ranks first in atrocities against women'. They claimed the MP government has repeatedly failed to stop crimes against women.

City president Kusum Chahar, state joint secretary Yasmin Sherani, Hina Sheikh and other office bearers, and workers were present in large numbers.

Notably, two women in Rewa district were half buried when a truck dumped gravel on them while they were protesting against road construction over their leased land. One woman had lost consciousness and required medical attention. Both were subsequently taken to the Community Health Centre.