 Partial Burial Of Women In MP: Mahila Cong Targets Govt, Raise Questions Over Law And Order In State
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePartial Burial Of Women In MP: Mahila Cong Targets Govt, Raise Questions Over Law And Order In State

Partial Burial Of Women In MP: Mahila Cong Targets Govt, Raise Questions Over Law And Order In State

They submitted a memorandum to SDM Anil Kumar Bhana at the collectorate and demanded a thorough probe into the incident and that the culprits be given the harshest punishment. They demanded comprehensive medical treatment for the victims.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Mahila Congress workers submitting memorandum | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of Mahila Congress, on Wednesday, targeted the BJP-ruled state government, raising questions over the law and order situation in the state after two women, protesting against road construction, were partially buried in Rewa district.

They submitted a memorandum to SDM Anil Kumar Bhana at the collectorate and demanded a thorough probe into the incident and that the culprits be given the harshest punishment. They demanded comprehensive medical treatment for the victims.

Such incidents bring shame to Madhya Pradesh in the entire world. This has once again raised serious questions about womenís safety under the BJP-ruled government as MP 'ranks first in atrocities against women'. They claimed the MP government has repeatedly failed to stop crimes against women.

Read Also
MP: Couple Dies After Jumping In Bhopal's Upper Lake; Reason Unknown
article-image

City president Kusum Chahar, state joint secretary Yasmin Sherani, Hina Sheikh and other office bearers, and workers were present in large numbers.

Notably, two women in Rewa district were half buried when a truck dumped gravel on them while they were protesting against road construction over their leased land. One woman had lost consciousness and required medical attention. Both were subsequently taken to the Community Health Centre.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Politics: Nagar Singh Chouhan Simmers Down, He Doesn’t Get Ministry, Nor Will He Resign

MP Politics: Nagar Singh Chouhan Simmers Down, He Doesn’t Get Ministry, Nor Will He Resign

MP: Cong Announces Mass Movement Against Govt's Decision To Auction Thousands Of Hectares In...

MP: Cong Announces Mass Movement Against Govt's Decision To Auction Thousands Of Hectares In...

MP: Students' Hunger Strike Ends With Appointment Of Teachers In Alot

MP: Students' Hunger Strike Ends With Appointment Of Teachers In Alot

Partial Burial Of Women In MP: Mahila Cong Targets Govt, Raise Questions Over Law And Order In State

Partial Burial Of Women In MP: Mahila Cong Targets Govt, Raise Questions Over Law And Order In State

MP BJP Leader T Raja Singh Gives Hate Speech Against Muslims, Claims 'Hum Panch, Humare Pachaas'...

MP BJP Leader T Raja Singh Gives Hate Speech Against Muslims, Claims 'Hum Panch, Humare Pachaas'...