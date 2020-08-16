Parsi New Year 2020: How Parsi community celebrated Nowruz amid COVID-19 pandemic in Indore

A day to give thanks and pray ‘Nowruz’ was celebrated by Parsi community on Sunday. Nowruz is the Parsi New Year that falls on the day of the vernal equinox -- the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator and equalizes night and day.

“Following district administration guidelines, we did not hold any gatherings or communal celebrations to ensure that coronavirus does not spread further,” Dara Unwala, secretary of Parsi community, said.

Hence, the community celebrated the fest only at home with their family. “However, we greeted and wished each other via voice calls, video calls and messages to share blessings and merry feel of the day,” Unwala said.