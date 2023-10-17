Paralympics Championships: Ujjain's Charvi leaves for China       

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s talented chess player Charvi Mehta left for China from New Delhi on Sunday. The Paralympics Championships will be held in Hangzhou city of China from October 22 to 28.

Ujjaini Chess Association president Sandeep Kulshrestha and secretary Mahavir Jain said that in view of the possibility of excellent performance of the Indian team in the championship, a special meeting of the Indian team will be held in Chennai under the joint auspices of Sports Authority of India and Paralympics Committee of India.

Training camp was organised in which many international master chess players including India’s 13th Grand Master Deepan Chakraborty, 31st Grand Master Shyam Sundar and Lady Grand Master Sirija Seshadri gave special tips to the players participating in the Asian Games and imparted balanced and balanced mental skills. Guidelines for coordinated use were also given.

Charvi Mehta is the first player from Ujjain to participate in the Asiad and is studying in class 8 in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ujjain. She is leading the Indian women's team in this event. The championship will be organised in individual and group chess events, classical and rapid categories.

Charvi, who has received training in the nuances of chess from national player Jayesh Khatri and national arbiter Neeraj Singh Kushwaha, is currently receiving training from chess technical expert Arbaaz Khan and international player Omprakash Kanwal.

PIC-5: Charvi during her practice match along with her coach FP PHOTO

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)