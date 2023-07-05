Paper Leak Case: Beleaguered Radiant College Not Made Centre For 2nd-Year Exams

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has not made Radiant Institute of Management and Science (RIMS), whose faculty member was arrested by police in BCom paper leak case, centre for second-year exams of undergraduate courses which are starting from July 11.

“We have dropped Radiant College from the list of institutes made centres for UG second-year exams,” said deputy registrar Rachna Thakur.

She said that the sealed envelopes of question papers are sent to colleges doubling up as exam centres for the university’s exams.

“Envelope with broken seal had reached the Radiant College for BCom first year exam but it allegedly did not inform the university about it to cover up the matter as its teacher was involved in the paper leak case,” Thakur said.

She added that they are going to issue show-cause notice to the college for not informing the university about receiving the envelope with a broken seal.

Bhuvanesh Singh Pawar of RIMS, who had allegedly obtained two BCom question papers of exams held in May and breached secrecy by passing them on to some students, was arrested three days ago.

The accused, taking undue advantage of his duty in examination work, obtained the papers of Business Regulatory Framework and Business Organization and Communication before the exams.

The university has also decided to direct the college to sack the accused teacher.