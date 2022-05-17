Pansemal: College e-admissions start

PANSEMAL (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting chaired by Principal Dr Deepak Shinde was held here in Pansemal town in Barwani district in relation with admissions in the Govt college for the academic session 2022-23.

E-admission in-charge Prakash Solanki told that the application process for admissions in government colleges began on May 17. Interested and eligible students can apply at the online kiosks of MP online.

He further added that students should be careful while applying. Registered applicants will not need to go to the college for the verification of documents. Dr Rajni Solanki, Manjula Chauhan, Dilip Kumar Eske, Sunil Bagle and Nandkishore Verma were appointed as verification officers at the college level for the verification of documents.

The Verification Officer will thoroughly examine and verify the online form allotted to them daily. In case the application form is incomplete, it would be sent for error rectification citing reasons. Students will get the message for rectification and are expected to upload the correct documents. Those students whose exam results are not yet in will also be included in the online admission process.

Candidates have to upload the result-related documents of class 12 and graduation on the admission portal.

In the CLC round, the applicants will be able to submit the online fee for the allotted college as well as give their consent online for the upgradation according to the choices filled. The process of upgradation at each stage will be conducted at the college level on the basis of the facility available on the online portal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:34 PM IST