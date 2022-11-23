MP: History being created for development of tribals, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP Photo

Pandhana (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the PESA awareness conference at Pandhana tehsil of Khandwa district, where he said that history is being created for the all-round development of tribals by implementing the PESA Act in scheduled areas of the state.

Chouhan also announced that the Pandhana – Ghatakhedi - Kalka road will now be known as the "Amar Krantikari Tantya Bhil" road.

CM said there is a provision in the PESA Act that the Gram Sabha will make an action plan for village development. The amount received by the Gram Panchayat will be spent only after the permission of the Gram Sabha.

Gram Sabha will monitor the quality of development works. The muster roll will be placed before the Gram Sabha for inspection. The Gram Sabha will also ensure that the labourers get full remuneration on time. The government in the village will now run from the village chaupal.

Chief Minister said that the labourers going out of the village for work must first inform the Gram Sabha where they are going to work, they will have to write the address of that place so that the interests of the labourers can be taken care of by the Gram Sabha.

There is a provision in the PESA Act that the permission of the Gram Sabha will be necessary for survey and land acquisition for any government project. All development works will be done only with the permission of the Gram Sabha.

The PESA Act is meant to strengthen the tribal brothers and sisters in every way. This law is not against any person. It is not against the general and backward class. It has been implemented in the rural areas of 89 ST development blocks. In the PESA Act, the rights related to water, forest and land in the scheduled areas have been given to the citizens through the Gram Sabha, he said.