Panchroshi Yatra: Devotees to march over 118 kilometers begins on Monday

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of annual Panchkroshi Yatra devotees started a march of over 118 km from Omkareshwar Temple premises on Monday.

The administration in the Malwa and Nimar region has made arrangements for the convenience of the devotees. The first halt of the yatris will be Sanawad where they will rest of few hours.

Khargone collector Anugraha P said arrangemendts have been made for stay of devotees at private and government schools and APMC market area.

Inquiry centres, medicine distribution centres, control rooms, lost and found centres have also been set up.

Health department officials will also move with yatris while temporary police control rooms have been set up at all the halts.

Thousands of pilgrims participate in the traditional Panchkroshi yatra every year to seek blessings of Goddess Narmada. The yatra was cancelled last year due to prevailed Covid 19 induced restrictions.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:30 AM IST