Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh: Around 2.5L candidates to obtain No Dues certificate from West Discom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2.5 lakh candidates expected to throw their hat in the panchayat elections in Malwa-Nimar region are going to line up outside the counters of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company for obtaining No Dues certificate.

“It has been made mandatory for the candidates contesting elections to submit no dues certificates from the power company during nominations. So, candidates have started coming to us seeking no dues certificate,” said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar.

There are about 5500 panchayats in Malwa-Nimar region. Besides, there are 60 janpad panchayats, while 15 are zila panchayats. On an average, 15 panchs are elected from each panchayat. That means close to 83 panchs will be elected in all 5,500 panchayats. If three persons contested against one panch post then the number of candidates will reach close to 2.5 lakh, this excludes candidates for Sarpanch post.

Maximum number of panchayats, close to 700 panchayats, in Malwa-Nimar is in Dhar district. Around 30,000 candidates will contest elections in Dhar district. Indore district has 330 panchayats, four janpads, one zila panchayat.

Candidates planning to contest polls will have to go counters of West Discom. If they have already paid their power bills, the candidates will be issued no dues certificate immediately. If they had not, the candidates first have to pay bill and then apply for No Dues certificate.

West Discom has engaged 400 centres in rural areas for distribution of No Dues certificates.

“The power company has instructed the superintending engineers, executive engineers of all the circles to check the electricity account after the application of the candidate and issue no dues certificate if there is no outstanding amount,” Tomar said.

Power supply highest on Dec 17

The demand of power increased significantly and reached 5775 MW in Malwa-Nimar region on Friday.

This demand is the highest so far this year. West Discom managing director Amit said that with the onset of Rabi season, consumption is relatively high. During the last 24 hours, 9.65 million units of electricity have been distributed. He said that the maximum demand was 5500 MW in November and 4200 MW in October.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:49 PM IST