Panchayat elections: Congress leaders meet to search ‘winning’ candidates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their preparations for the forthcoming panchayat elections, the District Congress committee has constituted a committee in all panchayat wards which will prepare the list of potential candidates for the party.

District Congress president Sadashiv Yadav said that they have constituted the committees and given them the responsibility to give names of the candidates who can ensure the party's win the elections.

“The committees are directed to send the names of the candidates by December 18 and we will discuss the name again on December 19. We have also discussed the issues to be taken before the people including that of inflation, fuel hike, and others,” Yadav said.

Senior leaders including MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, city president Vinay Bakliwal, Daulat Patel, Premchand Guddu and others participated in the meeting.

Youth Congress to burn inflated electricity bills

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress will burn inflated electricity bills as a protest against the government over the issue.

“Waiver of electricity bills was announced by the Chief Minister of the state during the corona period but now people are getting recovery notices and Discom employees are threatening people for recovery as well,” state spokesperson advocate Pritesh Patel said.

He said that they will hold a state-wide protest by burning electricity bills in all districts from December 17 to 19.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:41 AM IST