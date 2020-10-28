Pakistan to be shown its place if it sponsors terror: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Indore: Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday trained his gun on Pakistan at an election rally in Sanwer, saying that the neighbouring country would be shown its place if any terror activity took place in India.

Appealing people to vote for BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat, Tomar said: “Your vote will not only ensure victor for Silawat but it will also keep Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for next three years in office and empower Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

When Modi is empowered he takes decision like clearing the way for construction of Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370 and attack on terror camps across the board.

When one terrorist killed our jawans in Pulwama, Modi ordered for attacking terrorist launch pads 250 km inside Pakistan.

“If any terror activity takes place in India, then Pakistan will be shown its place,” he said.

The minister lashed out at former chief minister Kamal Nath for calling chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a liar.

“It’s Nath and not Chouhan who lies. In fact, the Congress party is a bundle of lies. There is much difference in what Congress leaders say and do.

“Indira Gandhi sought votes on the promise of eradicating poverty, Rajiv Gandhi on promise of providing government job to one member of every family, Nath on the promise of waving farm loan and providing allowance to unemployed youth. None of them kept their promises after gaining power,” he said.

On Agriculture Reform Act, the minister stated that it was a poll promise of Congress in 2019 general elections.

“Congress lost and BJP won the elections. We fulfilled their poll promise but now they are opposing the Act,” he said.

He stated that the Central government is giving Rs 6000 allowance to farmers annually. “The BJP led state government has decided to contribute Rs 4000 from its side. So, MP’s farmers will get Rs 10000 annually,” he said.

He stated that Jyotiraditya Scindia along with his MLA supporters toppled the Nath government as they knew that it was doing no good to the public and also not keeping its promises.

He stated that Scindia put his weight behind Chouhan, the man for development, so he came back to power.

He stated that it’s now the responsibility of the voters to ensure that Chouhan remains in the CM post.