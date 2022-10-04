Pakhida... re udi ne jaje...Indoreans dance in colourful outfits, celebrate the festival

Showcasing their best moves in unique outfits, Indoreans gather and enjoy Garba in various colonies and events on Monday | PINTU NAMDEV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Boom Padi... Pakhida...o... Pakhida... echoed in the air on Monday as Indoreans rushed to Garba gatherings on Ashtami day to say their prayers and celebrate the fun-filled festival of Navratri. Women, men and children dressed in colourful attire, adding some customised designs to personalise their clothes, joined in the fun.

The city glittered with lights of Garba and celebrations were seen in every nook and cranny. Making sure that this Garba is memorable, people gathered at various Garba centres with their friends and family members. We bring you the highlights of Garba, 2022, and some interesting trends seen in the city...

It’s simply colours all the way...

Not just dresses, but colourful hair was also in trend this year. A lot of women braided their hair with wool or colourful hair extensions to add more colour to their style. ‘Colours make everything glitter and, during Garba, it’s all about celebrating these colours. So, I’ve braided my hair with colourful wool strings and hair extensions,’ Kanika Shah, a fashion designer, said

Customisation of men’s outfits

Women have the option of cotton chaniya choli, Gujarati and gamthi chaniya choli, lehenga, ghagra choli dress, sari and even kediya outfits now. But what about men? They usually take on rent kediyu and kafni pyjamas for Garba. To add more style and uniqueness to their dress, men added their self-created cutouts and designs. Jeet Kachchwa, a businessman, said, “I’ve added wooden wheels and gota work to show my unique style and added some gold to the cotton-designed kediya set.”

Caps add more drama to Safas

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, there was a new trend with women wearing Safas during Garba. This year, most women were seen wearing triangular caps to make sure that their head gear is as colourful as their dress. ‘I like to look unique and fun. So, even though Safa is fun, this new cap is lighter and looks prettier to me,’ Akanksha Sharma, a college student, said.