Padma Shri award at 81 is a wonderful feeling: Dr Leela Joshi

Ratlam: No one in Ratlam could have ever dreamt that someone amongst them could become the recipient of Padma Shri award. And that’s exactly what 81-year-old Dr Leela Joshi proved that selfless services rendered to humanity could bring glory and recognition to a small place like Ratlam.

Dr Joshi’s name has been included in the list of Padma Shri Award recipients announced on the occasion of Republic Day this year. Dr Joshi has proved that even after retirement a person can serve society.

She retired in 1997 from railway health services and since then has devoted herself to the cause of humanity by rescuing large number of children and women from the clutches of anemia in the tribal and rural belt of Ratlam district.

On Friday Dr Joshi spoke to this Free Press reporter and said that during her long professional career she has been felicitated many times but when the message announced on the eve of January 25 of being included in the list of Padma Shri Award recipients reached her, the feeling was totally different and a picture of serving humanity came right back. She said that probably it was the good wishes of numerous children and women that she became a recipient of such a prestigious award.