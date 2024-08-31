Padma Bhushan Malini Awasthi Criticizes Western Impact On Indian Traditions At Abhyas Mandal Lecture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Padma Bhushan awardee Malini Awasthi, known for her folk music (Bhartiya Lok Sangeet) talked about the negative impact of western perspectives on Indian life philosophy during the 63rd annual lecture series of Abhyas Mandal.

She emphasised that Western culture has greatly undermined the essence of Indian thought and traditions. Awasthi highlighted that the folk songs of India are symbolic of the nation’s radiant legacy, resonating across the world with their themes of respect, wisdom and cultural pride.

Awasthi elaborated on how India's folk traditions reflect its vast cultural heritage, in her lecture titled “Lok Ke Alok Mein Bharat”. She sang folk songs and provided examples where even today, rituals such as inviting the village deity and unmarried girls for ceremonial meals during auspicious events demonstrate the deep-rooted respect for tradition. Awasthi criticised the adoption of Western ideologies, noting that it has led to the erosion of the Indian family system and the abandonment of values like patience and strength, which have long been pillars of Indian society.

She also pointed out the significance of Indian rivers, regarded as mothers, in nurturing life and prosperity. She stressed that Indian folk songs have always conveyed messages of collective welfare, unity and perseverance, which are crucial for maintaining the social fabric. She concluded by urging the younger generation to reconnect with these cultural roots to ensure that India’s rich traditions continue to thrive in the future.