Overseas restaurateur Reena Pushkarna conferred Pravasi Bharatiya award; Israeli diplomat congratulates

New Delhi: Reena Pushkarna, a prominent restaurateur in Israel, has been awarded Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians for achieving excellence in various fields.

Congratulating Reena Pushkarna via a tweet, Israeli Consul General to India, Kobbi Shoshani said Reena's Indian food in Israel is his favourite.

"Heartiest congratulations to my friend, Mrs Reena Pushkarna, for receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2023, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indian. Reena is a prominent restaurateur in Israel, and her Indian food in Israel is my favourite," Kobbi Shoshani tweeted.

Reena Pushkarna, who is on the Advisory Council of the India-Israel Asia Centre, is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and business entrepreneur.

She was also involved in Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel in July 2017, during which, she hosted a meal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the home of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, according to India-Israel Asia Centre.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In an earlier statement, MEA said, "PBSA is conferred by the President of India as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organization/institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad."

PBD 2023 in Indore

The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is scheduled to be held from 8-10 January 2023 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by the President of India at the PBD Convention in the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

A Jury-cum-Awards Committee, with the Vice-President as the Chairman and External Affairs Minister as the Vice-Chair and other distinguished members from various walks of life considered the nominations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards, 2023 and unanimously selected the awardees.

The awardees represent the excellence achieved by the Indian diaspora in various fields.