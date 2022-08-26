e-Paper Get App

Over a dozen pilgrims from Mandsaur injured as bus overturns in Himachal, 4 critical

According to information, the incident took place near Mubarikpur Valley.

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen pilgrims were injured after a passenger bus from Mandsaur district overturned in Himachal Pradesh. The condition of four passengers is said to be critical.

According to information, the incident took place near Mubarikpur Valley. As per the preliminary information, the passengers had boarded the bus on August 18 and the accident happened while they were returning to Mandsaur after visiting Chintpurni Mata Dev place of Himachal.

Those who are seriously injured include bus driver Pushpraj, Kamla Bai, Gopal Bai and Rukman Bai.

Patients have been sent to Una for treatment. Initial assistance of Rs 5,000 each has been given by the administration. It has been said that there were 34 to 35 passengers from Mandsaur, Daloda, Udaipur and Borkhedi on the bus.

Contact has been made between the Una administration and the Mandsaur district administration. The other injured are being treated and are said to be out of danger.

