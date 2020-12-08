Over 50% seats in DElEd vacant, colleges demand extra round

Indore:

Devi Ahilya Private Teacher Education College Association has claimed more than 50 per cent seats are vacant in colleges offering Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course in Indore division and demanded an additional round for filling vacancies.

“This year, Covid-19 took toll on admissions in DElEd course. Less than 50 per cent could be filled in three rounds of counselling,” said association president Abhay Pandey.

There are 80 colleges in Indore division with intake capacity of 7​,​000. As per Pandey, less than 3​,​500 seats could be filled in teacher education colleges.

“The situation of other division is even worse,” he claimed.

DElEd is an after-school course. As students are often allocated admission in colleges in other cities, parents are not sending their wards of reporting to the colleges due to Covid-19 fear.

As Indore division being epicentre of Covid-19 cases, outstation students did not report to colleges for confirmation of admission.

Association patron Girdhar Nagar stated that they have demanded Rajya Shiksha Kendra to provide an additional round of counselling for admission in DElEd course.

Lessen than 50 per cent admission means that the colleges would have to run the course in losses. “That’s why we have demanded an additional round so that some more seats could be filled. At least, we should have enough raise enough money from fees to operate the college, forget profit, in these Covid-19 times,” he added.