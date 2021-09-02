Over 2.5 inch rain in 2 hours submerges Indore

Indore: Heavy rain lashed the city on Wednesday night submerging low lying areas of the city. The city witnessed heavy downpour for the first time in the ongoing monsoon. The intensity could be gauged from the fact that over 2.5 inch rainfall was recorded in merely two-and-half hours between 9 pm and 11.30 pm. The much awaited rain provided relief as total rainfall figure rose to 486.3 mm, including 66.2 mm on Wednesday night.

Many low lying areas like Harsiddhi, Chhota Bangarda, Kalani Nagar and major roads of the city, including Patnipura, Indore Wire Square, parts of BRTS and others were submerged. Officials of Indore Municipal Corporation were on alert due to rain and complaints of waterlogging. Regional meteorological department officials forecast stated that city would continue to witness light to moderate rain with chances of heavy rains only after Sept 5. "Moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday night had already been informed and intensity of rain was more than expected. However, the next spell of good rain will take place after a couple of days now," met officials added.

Earlier, the sky remained clear in the day with mercury level hitting 30 degrees Celsius mark. Humidity level too increased to 92% in the morning and was 72% in the evening.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:29 AM IST