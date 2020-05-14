Over 10,000 labourers stranded in Gujarat reach MP

Arrival of good number of stranded workers in Gujarat is continued here at Ratlam railway station entry point by Shramik Special trains (SST).

In last two days period about four thousand passengers including workers and their kin have reached from Gujarat by SST.

As per information about ten thousand workers and their family members have reached by SST so far at Ratlam entry point by SST.

As per official information, on Thursday 2,177 passengers including workers and their family members reached by SST who belonged to 18 districts of MP and Banswara of Rajasthan. These workers were after brief stop-over were sent to their respective home places by 49 buses and a four-wheeler but before departure they underwent health check-up.

District administration had made arrangement of distribution of meals packets, sanitisers, masks and other essential items.

On Wednesday 1,863 passengers including workers and kin reached here from Gujarat by SST. These workers belonged to Bhopal,Damoh, Sagar, Seoni, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mandla, Shahdol, Gwalior,Jhabua, Alirajpur, Mandsaur, Beena, Guna, Barwani, Shivpuri, Chatarpour, Betul,Vidisha, Panna and other places.

All the passengers were sent by 43 buses to their respective home places. District administration had made arrangements of health check-up, distribution of meals packets, water.