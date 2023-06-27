Opposition Meeting Was To Discuss Rahul’s Marriage: Scindia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia took a jibe at the meeting of opposition parties in Patna and said that their main agenda of the meeting was the marriage of Rahul Gandhi.

During his visit to the city on Monday, Scindia said, “They (opposition) were exposed in the meeting as they wanted to give a message of unity but they mocked each other,” Scindia said.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the USA was historic and it showed the power of the country to the world. “People are excited to welcome him in Bhopal as he will dedicate two Vande Bharat trains to people of the state and will also address the party workers across the nation online,” he said.