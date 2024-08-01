 Operation Nanhe Farishta: RPF Rescues 5 Minor Children Within Last Week In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreOperation Nanhe Farishta: RPF Rescues 5 Minor Children Within Last Week In Ratlam

Operation Nanhe Farishta: RPF Rescues 5 Minor Children Within Last Week In Ratlam

These included one child each at Sehore and Dr Ambedkar Nagar stations, and three at Ratlam station. One of the rescued children was handed over to the Child Helpline at Ratlam station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has demonstrated remarkable vigilance and dedication in its recent operations, yielding significant results across various initiatives.

According to a railway press release, under Operation 'Nanhe Farishta', five minor children were rescued within the last week from different stations. These included one child each at Sehore and Dr Ambedkar Nagar stations, and three at Ratlam station. One of the rescued children was handed over to the Child Helpline at Ratlam station.

In another commendable effort, Operation Amanat successfully recovered and returned lost items to their rightful owners. Mobile phones were recovered at Dewas, Meghnagar, Indore, and Ratlam stations, while bags left on trains at Indore station and a purse at Maxi station were also retrieved.

Read Also
Daily Hazard: Roads Reeling With Craters, Potholes Affect Nearly 5 Lakh Commuters Daily In Bhopal
article-image

During this period, goods worth approximately Rs 86,000, left behind on trains or platforms, were returned to their owners upon presentation of appropriate proof.

Further highlighting their efficiency, the alert RPF team under Operation Suraksha apprehended a thief with a passenger's belongings at Ujjain station, subsequently handing him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ujjain.

Additionally, under Operation Rail Prahari, the RPF, acting on information from the Crime Branch of Nalvade, searched for a suspect in a murder case at Ratlam station. This operation led to the capture of three individuals from a train, who were then handed over to the API Crime Branch in Mumbai following legal procedures.

Read Also
MP: Monsoon Delivers 7% Surplus Rainfall In State; Bhopal Exceeds Average With 35% More Rain
article-image

The press release emphasised the significant contributions of the RPF in ensuring passenger safety and executing successful operations such as Operation Nanhe Farishta, Operation Amanat, Operation Suraksha, and Operation Rail Prahari.

The vigilant efforts of the RPF in the Western Railway Ratlam Division have led to commendable achievements over the past week, with ongoing processes to maintain and enhance safety and security across the railway network.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Operation Nanhe Farishta: RPF Rescues 5 Minor Children Within Last Week In Ratlam

Operation Nanhe Farishta: RPF Rescues 5 Minor Children Within Last Week In Ratlam

MP CM Announces Rs 250 Aid As Rakhi Gift For Ladli Behna Beneficiaries

MP CM Announces Rs 250 Aid As Rakhi Gift For Ladli Behna Beneficiaries

Indore Collector Orders Inspection At Coaching Centres, Hospitals & Hotels Using Basement For Any...

Indore Collector Orders Inspection At Coaching Centres, Hospitals & Hotels Using Basement For Any...

Indore: Indian Postal Dept Launches Special Rakhi Booking Counter For Timely Delivery Ahead Of...

Indore: Indian Postal Dept Launches Special Rakhi Booking Counter For Timely Delivery Ahead Of...

MP: Congress' Digvijaya Singh Moves HC Over EVM After Poll Defeat; Notice Issued

MP: Congress' Digvijaya Singh Moves HC Over EVM After Poll Defeat; Notice Issued