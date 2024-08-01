Operation Nanhe Farishta: RPF Rescues 5 Minor Children Within Last Week In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has demonstrated remarkable vigilance and dedication in its recent operations, yielding significant results across various initiatives.

According to a railway press release, under Operation 'Nanhe Farishta', five minor children were rescued within the last week from different stations. These included one child each at Sehore and Dr Ambedkar Nagar stations, and three at Ratlam station. One of the rescued children was handed over to the Child Helpline at Ratlam station.

In another commendable effort, Operation Amanat successfully recovered and returned lost items to their rightful owners. Mobile phones were recovered at Dewas, Meghnagar, Indore, and Ratlam stations, while bags left on trains at Indore station and a purse at Maxi station were also retrieved.

During this period, goods worth approximately Rs 86,000, left behind on trains or platforms, were returned to their owners upon presentation of appropriate proof.

Further highlighting their efficiency, the alert RPF team under Operation Suraksha apprehended a thief with a passenger's belongings at Ujjain station, subsequently handing him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ujjain.

Additionally, under Operation Rail Prahari, the RPF, acting on information from the Crime Branch of Nalvade, searched for a suspect in a murder case at Ratlam station. This operation led to the capture of three individuals from a train, who were then handed over to the API Crime Branch in Mumbai following legal procedures.

The press release emphasised the significant contributions of the RPF in ensuring passenger safety and executing successful operations such as Operation Nanhe Farishta, Operation Amanat, Operation Suraksha, and Operation Rail Prahari.

The vigilant efforts of the RPF in the Western Railway Ratlam Division have led to commendable achievements over the past week, with ongoing processes to maintain and enhance safety and security across the railway network.