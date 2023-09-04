'Only BJP Government Ensured Empowerment Of Women’ | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An introductory meeting was held at the BJP’s divisional headquarters at Lokshakti Bhavan here on Sunday. In this meeting, from the point of view of elections, the newly-appointed divisional in-charge of BJP, former state president of Gujarat and MLA Jitu Vaghani said that the Modi government at the Centre and the Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh have given special support to every section of the society including women, farmers, poor, employed people.

“Especially for women, Ladli Lakshmi-Ladli Behna and many other schemes have been started. If any government has done the work of empowerment of women, then it is only the BJP government.

Be it the housing scheme or Ayushman Scheme or Kisan Samman Nidhi, everywhere the government has done the work of providing benefits to the public,” he said.

Vaghani further said, that based on these works, all of the workers of the party will have to go to the polling booth level along with the beneficiaries and will have to make the people aware of the work done by the BJP government.

All those people also want someone to come to them and know their condition. If all of you go door to door and talk, then definitely the BJP government will be formed in both Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre, he claimed.

State vice-president Jitu Jiraati said that now all of us will work only in election mode because you can get a call anytime during the elections and whatever work is told by the organisation, that work will have to be done with immediate effect, only then we will win.

City president Vivek Joshi informed both the in-charges in the meeting about the work done by the organisation in the past and the work to be done in the coming days.

The meeting was also addressed by the State vice-president Chintaman Malviya and State co-treasurer Anil Jain Kaluhera.

PIC-5: Newly-appointed divisional in-charge of BJP Jitu Vaghani addresses party leaders in Ujjain on Sunday FP PHOTO

