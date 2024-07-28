Online Registration Opens For Madhya Pradesh Students' Olympiad, First Phase In September

Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has issued instructions to all collectors for online registration of participation in the Olympiad for students of classes 2 to 8 in government primary and secondary school across the state have commenced from July 25 on the RSKMP portal. Wherein the students can register until August 20.

The Olympiad aims to connect students of session 2024-24 studying in classes 2 to 8, with cultural, geographical and historical contexts of the state, nation and the world, along with contemporary general knowledge and subjects such as Hindi, English, Science and Mathematics.

First Phase to be held in September

The first phase of the Olympiad for all students will be held at Jan Shiksha Kendra level in September, followed by the second phase at the district level in November. At the primary level, each government primary school will have three students from each class (classes 2 to 5) to participate in the Olympiad and Word Power Championship.

For the secondary level, there will be a single question paper for classes 6 to 8 at the Jan Shiksha Kendra level. The district-level competition for the secondary level will be a two-day event.

Two stages of Olympiad

The instructions emphasize that the Jan Shiksha Kendra and district-level competitions should be conducted as per the predetermined schedule. After the district-level competition, a state-level competition will be organised among the selected students.

Schools are encouraged to ensure maximum student participation in the Olympiad. Detailed information about the competition can be obtained from the Jan Shiksha Kendra and the District Education Office.