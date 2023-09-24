Online Fraud In MP: Youth Loses Rs 1.6 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Scammers use different networks and social media to get personal details of one’s bank account. They target those they believe could be easily manipulated.

This time, they deceived one Kunal Udne, a resident of Clerk Colony, who lodged a complaint with the police that he lost Rs1.6 lakh through e-wallet. He said the accused made phone calls from three different numbers to him and said that his friend (Manish) told them to transfer money to him.

The accused had revealed the name of his friend in order to build trust. The caller said Manish is also his friend. But Kunal had no clue that he had fallen victim to online fraud till he found Rs1.6 lakh was debited from his account.

He then rushed to the police and lodged a complaint. A team was constituted to investigate the matter and to know the owners of the mobile number from which the complainant had received calls.

