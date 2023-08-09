‘One Should Not Give Up, Despite Difficulty’ | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Various programmes of Vigyan Jyoti Phase 4 were held at Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur. Under this programme, Dr Neha Chauhan, assistant professor Sheopur, told the girl students regarding their career that they should not give up in spite of difficulties.

The programme was organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India to generate interest among girl students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (stem) and motivate them further in the field.

In the programme, Dr Ashok Singh Thakur, assistant professor of medicine, MGM Medical College, told about the opportunities available in the medical field for girl students, how the girl students should prepare to make a career in the medical field.

In this regard, the girl students asked many questions and he also solved the questions of them. The girl students asked many questions and he also solved those. A cluster-level science exhibition was organised in Navodaya Vidyalaya in Buranabad district of Nagda.

In this exhibition, two students of Navodaya Vidyalaya Manpur got the first and second prize respectively, Rakshit Solanki got the third position and Kumari Ayushi Rai got the fourth position. Vice-principal Sitin Kumar Nagariya and Ragini Bhatt told about the objectives of the Vigyan Jyoti programme in children's meeting.

