One should create clarity of purpose & goals: Abha Anand

Indore: "Good communication skills always keeps one ahead from others. Hence, during oral or written communication one should be alert. One should create clarity of purpose and goals and take decisions and make tasks

easier," said Abha Anand, a senior soft skill trainer while addressing an online programme organised by Indore Management Association for IMA members, on Friday. The topic of the session was “Business

Communication: Business Letters & Common Errors”.



She has been working in the field of education and professional training for 36 years and has a vast experience in this field.



She explained why professionals need to master writing skills. Mankind had the urge to communicate because it realised that in coming together lays strength, security and easy and optimum utilisation of resources.

Thousands of years later mankind has almost forgotten this reality. Yet, in the professional arena the sole purpose of communication is to create cohesiveness and lead to success.



The good communication skill needs to build bridges for cooperation and positive results. To be a tool for innovation, improvement and excellence each participant should lead to greater confidence, productivity and a sense of achievement.



Anand said that we communicate through our expressions, gestures, tone, speech and written words. Among these the written words, whether in the form of letters, memos, reports or e-mails are a sort of permanent record. Hence this is the area we need to perfect. A little thought, some care and a bit of practice will make us skilful.