On Holi, be careful if you wear contact lenses

New Delhi/Indore: The fun-filled Holi festival is around the corner and so are the celebrations usually filled with gulal, colours, water guns and water balloons. Amid all the excitement, we might just take in colours through various organs without realizing it. While generally we are more careful about our mouths and even noses, we often tend to think that the colours are only superficially affecting the surface of the eyes and not really getting inside.



However in reality, some part of the colour or other material more often than not does manage to 'steal into' our eyes impacting this extremely sensitive organ. Because of the noisy and the spirited nature of the celebrations, those wearing contact lenses might even forget that they are actually wearing lenses making it harder for themselves and their eyes.



The increased use of synthetic colours instead of natural coloura in recent years makes it even more critical for people wearing contact lenses to be watchful. IANSlife sheds light on what it entails.



How Holi impacts your eye health?



The free-spirited nature of Holi celebrations makes it almost inevitable that there is some degree of damage, however mild or limited, to the health of our eyes. From minor irritations and abrasions to redness and itching to allergies to infections to inflammation of eye parts, the vigorous and energetic act of playing with colours entails a substantial health cost for our eyes.



The harmful ingredients used in Holi colours



Most of the colours going around today usually are synthetic in nature containing toxic material such as industrial dyes and other harmful chemicals. Some of the other harmful ingredients being used in coloured pastes today include lead oxide, copper sulphate, aluminium bromide, Prussian Blue and Mercury Sulphite. Similarly, dry colours and gulal contain asbestos, silica, lead, chromium, cadmium, and others, all of which are detrimental to eye health.



How Holi colours affect contact lenses and eyes



For those wearing contact lenses, they should know that the lenses absorb colours. And so the colours tend to stick to the surface of the lens thereby prolonging their stay within the eyes. And given that most of these colours contain toxic chemicals, the resultant impact on eyes can be severe. The chemicals can damage or even lead to loss of epithelium, the protective covering for cornea which can have spillover effects on other eye parts. For instance, the iris of the eye can experience serious inflammation.