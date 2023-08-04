On Cam: Youth Fires Celebratory Shots In Mid Of The Road, Stirs Panic In Gwalior-Morena

Pistol firing at birthday party | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media, showing a youth firing celebratory shots on friend's birthday in mid of the road at an intersection of Morena district. The incident has caused panic in the area and police have launched the search to nab the accused.

The video shows half a dozen youth celebrating as their friend cuts cake on bike parked at middle of the road in posh Old Housing Board Colony. As part of celebrations, one of them started firing shots from 315 bore.

The incident pertains to a posh area of Morena district called Old Housing Board Colony located in the Kotwali police station area. The sound of bullets scared the residents of the locality. Soon after, police reached the spot and started to investigate.

At present, identities of youths present in the video is yet to be ascertained.

CSP Atul Singh said that the video went viral on social media on Friday morning. In the video, some youths were seen cutting cakes and firing in the middle of the road. The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against the youth after identifying them.

