Omkareshwar: Punasa SDM serves notice to encroachers

Omkareshwar/ Khandwa: Punasa SDM acting on a complaint lodged by Sant Mohitanand Maharaj about encroachment on about 15k square feet government land swung into action and served notice to those who are involved in encroachment.

According to information, on Thursday afternoon, Mohitanand Maharaj, while complaining about the encroachment on government land, on the Chief Minister's Helpline 181, also made a complaint to the Punasa SDM.

As a result, on the complaint, SDM immediately instructed Mandhata’s naib tehsildar Uday Mandloi to conduct an inspection at the site. During the inspection it was found that the said land belonged to the government. Following this, notices have been served to the encroachers and they were ordered to remove the encroachment from the land within the next two days.

As per government records, the land is barely 200 metres away from the helipad on the road connecting Mortaka – Sanawad to holy town Omkareshwar and its market value stands at around Rs 80 lakh.

Sources claimed that the land mafia encroached on the government land overnight by setting up a boundary wall of readymade cement concrete blocks on the land adjacent to the main road to reach Omkareshwar.

Meanwhile, timely complaint and action saved the land. Mohan Yadav, a social worker of village Kothi, said that many big government projects are being passed in Omkareshwar and many more are to come, due to this the prices of land are at an all-time high.

At the same time, land mafia are also eyeing the precious government land and they are getting support from the government officials as they are least bothered to act against encroachers.