Omkareshwar: One drowns in Narmada, three others rescued

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old person from Kanpur drowned in Narmada and three other persons were rescued by boatmen while they were taking a holy dip on the ghat of Narmada in Omkareshwar on Friday, the police said. The deceased was identified as Rahul Vishwakarma. The police informed that the incident took place at Chakratirth Ghat of Narmada around 1:00 pm when Rahul and the other three were taking a holy dip. While taking bath, Rahul slipped into the deep water and started drowning. Three other people who were with him jumped into the river started drowning too. They raised an alarm seeking help from others and a timely response from some boatmen repairing their boats nearby rescued three persons, but for Rahul it was too late as he was already drowned. After getting the information, a police team from Mandhata police station rushed to the spot and fished out Rahul’s body and sent it for post-mortem to Omkareshwar primary health centre. The family of the deceased youth was informed. The deceased body will be handed over to them.