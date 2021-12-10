Omicron Scare in Madhya Pradesh: Two children return from Nigeria test Covid positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The scare of Omicron, a highly transmissible variant of Covid-19, has increased in the city with two children, who returned from Nigeria tested Covid positive. A 14-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother had returned from Nigeria to Indore on December 6 and they were found positive on Friday.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya, “The girl and her brother have been tested Covid-19. They live in the Aerodrome area and they returned to Indore with their mother on December 6. Samples of all the three returnees were taken during the tracing of foreign returnees and the boy and girl were found positive.”

The CMHO said that the report of their mother was tested negative but her samples are taken again for the RT-PCR test.

“Both the children have been shifted to MRTB Hospital while the woman has been kept in home isolation. We are also sending their samples for genome sequencing to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi through MGM Medical College and confirmation of the strain of virus with which the children are infected would be known only after getting the reports,” Saitya added.

Sources said that the father of the children works in Nigeria and the family returned after meeting them.

The list of foreign returnees has been increased to 1078 out of which samples of over 708 travellers which about 291 are from other districts or they left for other states.

Two foreign returnees found positive in Bhopal

Earlier, two people were found positive for Covid-19 in Bhopal after returning from the United Kingdom and Canada.

With these two children, the total number of foreign returnees found positive in the state has reached four and genome sequencing reports of all are pending.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:19 PM IST