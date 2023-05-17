OH-NION: Falling prices leave Khandwa farmers in tears

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Reduced to tear by onion crop, farmers in Khandwa and adjoining areas are dumping their produce in nullah on the outskirts of the town. Reason: Traders in mandi are offering to buy their crop at Re 1 to Rs 2 per kg. The grading of onion is done on the basis of size and colour. "The cost of transporting the crop from farm to Mandi is more than the offer price," Kamlesh Patel of Pandhana village in Khandwa district said. Kamlesh, who owns a one-acre had brought around 100 sacks of onion to the mandi. After an endless wait for price to improve, he decided to dispose his crop.

He claimed to have spent around Rs 60,000 on good harvest, but failed to even recover transportation cost. This year's situation also turned out like last year when farmers were forced to dump tonnes of onion either in the mandi or on the outskirt of the town.

Many farmers claimed that first the unseasonal rain and now low price had reduced them to tears. Farmers also demanded government help. Not only farmers, but even onion traders were facing problems. Traders claimed that they bought onions and kept stock in godowns hoping for price rise. However, prices in other states too were down.

In the mandis of other states, onions were being sold at Rs 5 to 7 per kilogram, due to which traders were also incurring losses.

Read Also OH-NION: Falling onion prices left Khandwa farmers in tears