Offline hearing restarts in Indore bench of HC after eight months

Indore:

After a gap of eight-and-a-half months, face-to-face (offline) hearing was held at Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

Though there was neither a rush of lawyers nor a plethora of parties due to the guidelines and fear of Covid-19, but Thursday marked the return of the regular form of hearing.

Two different cases were heard in separate courtrooms. The lawyers presented their arguments before the judges.

The last time face-to-face hearing was held on March 16. The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown had brought judicial works to a standstill.

A few months back, the resumed judicial proceedings through video conferencing. But hearing was being held only in important cases.

Lawyers continued to demand for regular hearings. Finally, the face-to-face hearings started in court room number 8 and court number 11 on Thursday.

In one courtroom, Justice SC Sharma heard the arguments of the lawyers and in the other courtroom, Justice Vivek Rousia heard arguments in other case.

Mike was installed on both sides of glass cabin

Senior Advocate Avinash Sirpurkar argued on behalf of the accused in a Lokayukta case.

Sirpurkar said that it was good experience to present his arguments before judge once again. “There was a distance of about eight feet between the judge and the lawyer. There was a glass cabin in the middle. There were mikes on both sides. Due to this, it was easier to put my point before the court. I hope hearing in more cases can be held in similar way until Covid-19 scare ends,” he added.