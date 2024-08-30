Officials Passing The Buck On Block Medical Officers, Zonal Medical Officers

Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite orders from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to crack down on quacks, there has been no significant action in the district. The Chief Minister had instructed authorities to take immediate steps against unqualified medical practitioners who are treating patients without proper credentials, but these directives have gone largely unheeded. Collector Asheesh Singh convened a meeting where teams were established in collaboration with the Health Department to target quacks.

However, these teams have yet to be deployed, raising concerns over the lack of enforcement. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also submitted a list of suspected quacks to the Collector, but no steps have been taken against those listed.

According to IMA office bearers, quacks, who often operate without any legitimate medical degree or certification, are particularly prevalent in rural areas, where they treat serious conditions without proper knowledge or expertise.

This has led to a rise in medical complications and risks for patients under their care. Meanwhile, the health department has instructed block medical officers (BMOs) and zonal medical officers (ZMOs) to identify and act against unlicenced doctors. However, only minimal efforts have been observed, with just one or two clinics being shut down in Depalpur area.

Dr BS Saitya, Chief Medical and Health Officer said, "We have asked the BMO and ZMO to prepare a list of quack doctors and take action. Two clinics have also been closed in Depalpur area. We will continue to take action on this and ask officials to submit their reports".