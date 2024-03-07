Officials From 10 States Take Part In IIM-I’s Four-Day Course

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior officials from 10 states are participating in the fourth batch of customised management development programme which commenced at IIM Indore on Tuesday.

The four-day programme aimed at enhancing the capacity of senior officials from various municipalities across the nation was inaugurated by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai.

Prof Subin Sudhir, chair- executive education and Prof Shruti Tewari, programme coordinator were also present on this occasion.

In his inaugural address, Rai emphasised the importance of effective leadership and collaboration in driving transformative change in urban governance.

He highlighted the role of initiatives like Swachh Bharat in shaping India's landscape and praised the dedication of officials towards a cleaner India.

Rai underscored the concept of 'Janbhagidari' (collective participation) and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), stressing the significance of collaboration and inclusivity in nation-building efforts.

"Successful leaders must possess a keen receptivity to fresh perspectives. In today's rapidly changing landscape, adaptability is paramount, particularly within the context of teamwork,” he said.

Rai also highlighted the importance of efficient collaboration, noting that effective leaders actively seek out opportunities to work alongside others, leveraging diverse viewpoints for innovative solutions. Furthermore, he stressed the necessity for continuous self-improvement, asserting that successful leaders are committed to refining their abilities over time. This holistic approach to leadership fosters an environment of growth and innovation, enabling individuals to thrive amidst the complexities of contemporary challenges, he said.

The fourth batch of the Customised MDP comprises senior officials from Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, UP, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tripura and Bihar. The programme, spanning four days, will cover a comprehensive range of topics crucial for effective urban development management.