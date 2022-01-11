Officials' apathy: Woman in Malhargarh loses 40-year-old house

Malhargarh (Madhya Pradesh): Demolition of a house recently has raised has raised several questions on the functioning of administration.

A team of officials, who were out to remove encroachment at Kanghatti village, demolished the house of one Gadolia Lohar.

The woman of the house carrying her children wailed before the officials as her house was about to be turned into debris.

According to the sources, the owner was not served with any prior notice regarding the action.

The aggrieved said that they had been residing in the house for 40 years and can furnish BPL ration card, Aadhaar card and other identity proofs. They had approached sub-divisional officer Mukesh Sharma with all the documents. Meanwhile, the woman even took hold of Sharmaís feet while crying and appealed for justice.

A video of the entire episode surfaced on social media. Block Congress president Anil Sharma criticised the action taken by administration targeting BJP. He said that the government favours the rich and powerful leaving the poor for exploitation.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:03 PM IST