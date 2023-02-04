Objectionable slogans: Accused fails to get bail

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The local court on Friday rejected bail to accused Tausif Shaikh, who had raised objectionable slogans among the crowd during a demonstration in Barwali Chowki area on January 25.

On January 29, the police arrested Sheikh who was absconding. Since then, he has been in jail. He had submitted a bail application in the court on Friday.

AGP Abhijeet Singh Rathore appeared on behalf of the prosecution and argued in the court that to spread hatred and enmity between two communities, the accused was raising objectionable slogans in public places.

If he is given the benefit of bail, he would try to create riots/unrest in the city and there is a strong possibility of his absconding if released on bail. After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the bail application.

THE CASE

On January 25, Sadar Bazar police station had received information that some people of the minority community had gathered and staged a sit-in protest at Badwali Chowki. As soon as the cops received the lead, they rushed to the spot and saw the accused, wearing a blue cap, was provoking the crowd to shout objectionable slogans with an aim of spreading enmity and hatred. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 505, 295A, 153A and 34 of the IPC.

