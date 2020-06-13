Obese more prone to Covid, says expert

Indore: Obesity is one of the biggest risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease, particularly among younger patients. Individuals with Body Mass Index (BMI) over 35 are more than twice as likely to be admitted to the hospital as individuals of the same age with a BMI lower than 30. This was shared by endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma in a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Saturday.

“Recent studies from United States, United Kingdom and France showed that obesity is a risk factor, and that the virus infects and causes more deaths,” Verma said. He explained that there is a simple understanding as to why and how coronavirus affects those with higher BMI more.

“A lot of people who are obese or severely overweight live a sedentary life, which results in lower stamina and lung capacity,” Verma said. Lower lung capacity coupled with covid-19 that started with affecting the lung results in severe symptoms among people.